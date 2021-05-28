NBA Playoffs: Sixers Permitted to Have Full Crowds Starting Next Wednesday

Sixers permitted to have full crowds starting next Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Starting next Wednesday, the Sixers will be allowed to admit a full-capacity crowd into Wells Fargo Center.

Chris Heck, the team's president of business operations, released a statement Friday thanking Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney and the city's department of health for allowing all businesses to operate at full capacity beginning June 2.

The Sixers began the season with no fans in attendance. They first allowed fans for a March 14 game against San Antonio and have been at 50 percent capacity for wins in Game 1 and 2 of their first-round playoff playoff series. Heading into the playoffs, the Sixers were anticipating having 100 percent capacity beginning on June 11.

The last Sixers home game without any attendance restrictions was on March 11, 2020, the night the NBA suspended its season after Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

With large chunks of the upper-deck seating vacant, fans have been packed more tightly into the arena's lower sections than the 50 percent figure might suggest.

A fan poured popcorn on an injured Russell Westbrook in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' Game 2 win Wednesday over the Wizards. Following an investigation, the Sixers revoked the fan's season tickets and banned him indefinitely from Wells Fargo Center. The NBA on Thursday released a statement saying that "an enhanced fan code of conduct will be vigorously enforced in order to ensure a safe and respect environment for all involved."

The Knicks banned a fan for spitting on Atlanta's Trae Young. In Utah, three Jazz fans were banned. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant, told ESPN's Tim MacMahon that the fans made racist and vulgar comments to him and his wife.

If necessary, Game 5 of the Sixers-Wizards series will be next Wednesday. The Sixers can sweep the Wizards with two wins in Washington, D.C.

Though Heck's statement encouraged "everyone to get vaccinated," there is no indication currently that the Sixers will require fans to be vaccinated.

The Knicks announced Friday that, if the team advances to the second round of the playoffs, they will exclusively sell tickets to fully vaccinated fans.