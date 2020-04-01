What to Know Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said “there is a possibility” the NBA could hold some playoff games in Boardwalk Hall once the season resumes.

Small would not say whether he was in direct touch with league officials or if so, how far discussions have progressed.

The NBA season remains suspended.

Atlantic City's mayor says the NBA is considering holding some of its playoffs in the seaside resort.

Mayor Marty Small said Tuesday “there is a possibility” the league could use Boardwalk Hall to host some or all of its playoff games once the season resumes.

“We are trying to work that out and bring the NBA here once things settle down a little bit,” Small said during a Facebook live broadcast. “There is a possibility that once things are back to normal that the NBA could be playing some of its games at Boardwalk Hall.”

Small would not say whether he was in direct touch with league officials or if so, how far discussions have progressed.

A message left with a league spokesman was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

The New York Post reported Monday that the league was considering having “a one-site, fan-less, 16-team playoff and a five-to-seven-game regular-season prelude.” It also reported Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii and Louisville are under consideration for hosting the playoffs.