National Hockey League Follows NBA, Suspends Season in Wake of Coronavirus Fears

The NHL is following the NBA’s lead and suspending its season.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the pause of the season amid concerns about the new coronavirus. The NBA announced Wednesday night it was suspending play, after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Several NBA and NHL teams share arenas.

The NHL has not said any player has tested positive for COVID-19. The league is halting play with 189 games left in the regular season, sparking uncertainty about how many more, if any, could be played before the playoffs.

Bettman said the NHL has tried to follow mandates of health experts and local authorities without taking premature or unnecessary measures." Bettman's statement said the NBA's news made it “no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time.”

