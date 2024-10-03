NASCAR at Talladega: Schedule, watch info, picks for YellaWood 500

It’s Talladega week.

NASCAR’s biggest oval will host the fifth race of the playoffs on Sunday, with the Round of 12 now underway.

The Alabama superspeedway is one of NASCAR’s most unpredictable tracks, with high speeds and massive crashes that can often take out dozens of drivers. None of the playoff drivers have secured safety into the Round of 8 yet, so the stakes are high entering Sunday’s race.

So, who is racing at Talladega? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for 2024 YellaWood 500:

When is the NASCAR race at Talladega?

The YellaWood 500 is set for Sunday, Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be a qualifying session on Saturday. The 40 drivers will take the track one-by-one (in this order) for two-round qualifying. Each driver gets two laps in the first round, with the 10 fastest advancing to the final round. The final 10 drivers will get two more laps to determine the top-10 starting order, with positions 11 through 40 set based on first round times.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Saturday, Oct. 5 (USA Network streaming)

Qualifying: 1:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Sunday, Oct. 6 (NBC and streaming)

NASCAR Talladega entry list, drivers

Forty drivers will race at Talladega – the 34 full-timers, plus six others.

Three Xfinity Series regulars will step up into the Cup Series on Sunday, with A.J. Allmendinger and Shane van Gisbergen driving for Kaulig Racing and Anthony Alfredo suiting up for Beard Motorsports. Then there’s part-timers Cody Ware for Rick Ware Racing, J.J. Yeley for NY Racing Team and B.J. McLeod for Live Fast Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for Talladega:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing SunnyD 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Lucas Oil 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Kelley Blue Book 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Beef A Roo 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 13 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Strive 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Rush Truck Centers 15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Arby's 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing WeatherTech 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Nexletol 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing U.S. Air Force 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports RaptorTough.com 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's RV Stop 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Georgia Peanuts 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Wonder Bread 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club GearWrench 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 44 J.J. Yeley NY Racing Team 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Corey LaJoie Rick Ware Racing Mighty Fire Breaker 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 62 Anthony Alfredo Beard Motorsports Fortify Building Solutions 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 78 B.J. McLeod Live Fast Motorsports 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Tootsies Orchid Lounge 2024 YellaWood 500 entry list

NASCAR Talladega predictions, picks, favorites

Predicting a winner at Talladega is no simple task – there have been eight different winners in the last eight races dating back to 2020. But while it may seem like a dart throw at a track with so much carnage, there actually is a science to running well there.

Look no further than the Ford trio of Blaney, Logano and Keselowski. Blaney has three wins in his last 10 Talladega starts, including this race last fall to spark his eventual title run. Logano’s 490 laps led at Talladega is best among active drivers. And Keselowski has six Talladega wins – trailing only Dale Earnhardt (10) and tied with Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Part of the challenge at Talladega is actually finishing the race, so keep an eye on those who usually stay out of trouble. Chastain and LaJoie are the only drivers in the field with over 10 starts and just one DNF. On the other side of things, Truex (13) and McDowell (10) both have double-digit DNFs.

Alfredo has the best Talladega average finish (9.3), though he’s only made three starts. Elliott (13.7 average finish in 17 starts), Briscoe (14.4 in seven starts), Blaney (14.8 in 20 starts) and Stenhouse (15.1 in 22 starts) are the best finishers among drivers with more than five starts.

Get to know NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney.

NASCAR Talladega winners list, race history

Ten of the 40 drivers in the field are past winners at Talladega, including six with multiple victories.

Keselowski leads all drivers with six Talladega wins, followed by Logano and Blaney with three apiece. Busch, Hamlin and Elliott have two wins each, and the one-time winners are Stenhouse (2017), Wallace (2021), Chastain (2022) and Reddick (2024).

NASCAR playoff standings entering Talladega

With Chastain (a non-playoff driver) winning last week at Kansas, nobody has locked themselves into the next round. That leaves all 12 drivers at risk, though some are in a bigger hole than others.

Reddick, Suarez, Briscoe and Cindric are below the cut line with Talladega and Charlotte still to go before the bottom four are eliminated.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Talladega: