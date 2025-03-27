NASCAR

NASCAR at Martinsville preview: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions

Here's everything you need to know for the Cook Out 400 this weekend.

By Logan Reardon

Get ready for some short track racing.

The NASCAR Cup Series will visit its oldest venue this weekend, with a 400-lap race set for Sunday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Martinsville is the only race track that's been on the NASCAR circuit since its first season in 1948. The half-mile, paperclip-shaped track has produced plenty of iconic moments in recent years, with a limited amount of racing space and no one giving an inch.

So, what's in store for Martinsville? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Cook Out 400:

When is the NASCAR race at Martinsville?

The Cook Out 400 is set for Sunday, March 30, at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 38 drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get two laps to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Martinsville

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Martinsville:

Saturday, March 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, March 23 (FOX Sports 1)

Who is racing at Martinsville? Here's the entry list

Thirty-eight drivers will race at Martinsville — the 36 full-timers, plus two "open" entries.

Veteran short-track racer Burt Myers, 49, will make his official Cup Series debut for Team AmeriVet after he raced in the preseason Clash at Bowman Gray.

Casey Mears, who last raced in 2019, will make his return to NASCAR as he pursues a milestone 500 Cup starts. The 47-year-old Mears has one win in his 489 career starts, back in 2007 at the Coca-Cola 600.

Here’s the full entry list for Martinsville:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingChoice Hotels
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeMenards/Jack Links
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBass Pro Shops
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsA&W Root Beer
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsGainbridge
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingLucas Oil
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsNAPA Auto Parts
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingMark III Employee Benefits
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingProgressive
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeAdvance Auto Parts
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingBlack's Tire
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingKroger/Old El Paso
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingDeWalt
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingMotorcraft
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingMcDonald's
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsLiberty University
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsColortech
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingLucy
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsLong John Silver's
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamHaas Tooling
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubDollar Tree
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingMobil 1
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty RacingSunnyD
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly
50Burt MyersTeam AmeriVetC3 Skids
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingArby's
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingFastenal
66Casey MearsGarage 66Canter Power Systems
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsRockingham Speedway
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
88Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingWeatherTech
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingFreeway Insurance
2025 Cook Out 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Martinsville

It takes time to learn how to get around Martinsville. There's no other track on the circuit like it, so even NASCAR's best drivers sometimes take a while to figure it out. Once they get it, though, drivers can rattle off dominant runs.

Looking at the drivers who have thrived at Martinsville recently, four names come to mind: Blaney, Byron, Elliott and Hamlin.

Blaney is the most recent Martinsville winner last fall, where he repeated his performance from 2023. In his last six starts, the Team Penske star has five top-fives and a remarkable 3.5 average finish.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Byron and Elliott have continued their team's legacy at Martinsville, where Rick Hendrick got his first win way back in 1984. Byron was victorious last spring, and he has 351 laps led in the last six races. Elliott, despite not winning at Martinsville since 2020, has led more laps than anyone over the last six races (515) -- and he has seven career stage wins at the track.

Hamlin, meanwhile, was once the master at his home track. The Virginia native won five times from 2008 through 2015, but he's gone winless in the last 10 years. Despite that, he's remained one of the most consistent Martinsville finishers — four top-fives in the last five races with 461 laps led.

Briscoe and Wallace are worth monitoring as potential longshots.

Briscoe, now driving for Joe Gibbs Racing in the car that Martin Truex Jr. took to victory lane three times at Martinsville, has five top-10s in his last six starts there. Wallace was fourth in this race last year after finishing second in both stages.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Martinsville

Ten of the 38 drivers in the field are past winners at Martinsville.

Hamlin leads the field with five wins (2008, 2009, 2010, 2010, 2015), followed by Busch (2016, 2017), Keselowski (2017, 2019), Byron (2022, 2024) and Blaney (2023, 2024) with two apiece. One-time winners include Logano (2018), Elliott (2020), Bowman (2021), Bell (2022) and Larson (2023).

Sure all major racing circuits have cars that are extremely fast. But do you know the difference between INDYCAR, F1 and NASCAR?

