NASCAR at Bristol: Schedule, watch info, picks for Bass Pro Shops Night Race

It’s elimination time in the NASCAR playoffs.

The Round of 16 will conclude this weekend with the famed Bristol Night Race, where four drivers will be eliminated from championship contention and 12 will keep their title hopes alive.

Bristol Motor Speedway, a high-banked half-mile short track in Tennessee, has played host to a summer night race each year since 1978. It’s a race that every driver wants to win, and the playoff implications have only raised the stakes in recent seasons.

So, who is racing at Bristol? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And what drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

When is the NASCAR race in Bristol?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set for Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.

Before the 500-lap race on Saturday, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. All 37 drivers will partake in a 45-minute practice before being split into two groups (found here) for two-round qualifying. Here’s how it works:

Each driver will make two laps in the first round, with the five fastest drivers in each group advancing.

In the final round, the remaining drivers each get two laps to set the top 10 starting order. The fastest driver overall will start on the pole, and the fastest driver in the other group will start second.

Positions 3 through 10 are set on final round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions (4th, 6th, 8th, 10th), Group B filling the odd-numbered positions (3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th).

Positions 11 through 37 are set based on first round times – Group A filling the even-numbered positions, Group B filling the odd-numbered positions.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for NBC Sports all weekend. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Friday, Sept. 20 (USA Network and streaming)

Saturday, Sept. 21 (USA Network and streaming)

Countdown to Green: 7 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

NASCAR Cup Series Post Race: 10:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

NASCAR Bristol entry list, drivers

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Bristol – the 34 full-timers, plus three others.

A.J. Allmendinger and Kaz Grala will continue their part-time schedules for Kaulig Racing and Rick Ware Racing, respectively. Elsewhere, Josh Bilicki will make his second start of the season for MBM Motorsports after finishing 28th in the Chicago Street Race.

Here’s the full entry list for Bristol:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Bed Bath & Beyond 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Castrol 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Mattress Warehouse 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Cheddar's 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports LLumar 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Bass Pro Shops 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Wurth 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Rush Truck Centers 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Meat N' Bone 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Barger Precast 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fastenal 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing DeWalt 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Motorcraft 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota/Mobil 1 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Z by HP 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Doritos/Mtn Dew 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Frontline Enterprises 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Old Armor 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye-Barker 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing McDonald's 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Pinnacle 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing He Gets Us 66 Josh Bilicki MBM Motorsports Arby's 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Ambetter Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Freeway Insurance 2024 Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Bristol Night Race predictions, picks, favorites

Busch has the most wins among active drivers, but Hamlin is considered the man to beat heading into Saturday. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has won the last two races at Bristol, with over 140 laps led in each event.

Beyond Hamlin, many of the other playoff drivers are set up for success at Bristol. Larson leads all drivers with an 11.6 average finish in 16 Bristol starts, with five straight top-six finishes dating back to 2019. He’s finished in the top 10 in nine of his last 10 Bristol starts.

Elliott, Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, also has an 11.6 average finish in 14 Bristol starts, but he’s yet to win at the track. He was victorious in the exhibition All-Star Race at Bristol in 2020, though, and he has three straight top-10s.

Hamlin’s three teammates also expect to contend for the win on Saturday. Bell has a 13.8 average finish and three straight top-10s at Bristol, Truex was second behind Hamlin in the spring race and Gibbs has led over 100 laps in each of the last two Bristol races.

Aside from the powerhouse Hendrick and Gibbs drivers, last week’s winner Buescher is typically a contender in Tennessee. He has three straight top-10s, including a victory in the 2022 Night Race. Keselowski, his RFK Racing teammate, was third in the spring.

Some longshots to monitor are Jones and Stenhouse, who both have four career top-fives at Bristol.

NASCAR Bristol winners list, race history

Six of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Bristol, including four with multiple victories.

Busch is one of the best drivers that Bristol has ever seen, with eight victories in his 35 starts. Then there’s Hamlin with four wins, Keselowski with three wins and Logano with two wins. Larson (2021) and Buescher (2022) have each won once at Bristol.

NASCAR playoff standings, clinching scenarios for Bristol

With just one race left in the Round of 16, the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Joey Logano, by virtue of his win in Atlanta, is the only driver locked into the Round of 12. Many others are in ideal positions based on points, while some are facing an uphill climb.

Here’s the playoff standings entering Bristol, with the bottom four winless drivers set to be eliminated:

Rank Driver Points 1. Christopher Bell 2,089 2. Austin Cindric 2,086 3. Joey Logano 2,084 4. Alex Bowman 2,084 5. Daniel Suarez 2,079 6. Tyler Reddick 2,073 7. Chase Elliott 2,073 8. Ryan Blaney 2,072 9. Kyle Larson 2,069 10. William Byron 2,068 11. Chase Briscoe 2,049 12. Ty Gibbs 2,049 13. Denny Hamlin 2,043 14. Brad Keselowski 2,037 15. Martin Truex Jr. 2,035 16. Harrison Burton 2,029

No matter what anyone else does, these drivers can automatically clinch a spot in the Round of 12 with the following finishes or points:

Bell: 23rd, or 14 points

Cindric: 20th, or 17 points

Bowman: 18th, or 19 points

Suarez: 14th, or 23 points

Reddick: 7th, or 30 points

Elliott: 7th, or 30 points

Blaney: 6th, or 31 points

Larson: 3rd, or 34 points

Byron: 2nd, or 35 points

Briscoe: 54 points

Gibbs: 54 points

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff format right here.