Most expensive tickets for 2022 NBA season openers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2022 NBA season is right around the corner, and basketball fans around the country are excited to see some intense action from the opening tip.

The regular season, which begins on Tuesday, Oct. 18, is starting off strong with the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Boston Celtics at TD Garden and the Los Angeles Lakers battling the Golden State Warriors at Chase Arena.

While you can certainly watch all the action on TV or a streaming service from the comfort of your home, there is no substitute for catching the action in person.

Before you decide which games you might want to attend in the first week, here is a guide to the most expensive regular season home openers:

All ticket prices are courtesy of StubHub

1. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

When: Oct. 18, 10 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $240 - $29,799

2. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

When: Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $78 - $7,424

3. Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

When: Oct. 18, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $73 - $14,193

4. Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors

When: Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $51 - $10,837

T-5. Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat

When: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $47 - $10,019

T-5. New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets

When: Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $47 - $2,414

7. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

When: Oct. 19, 10 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $41 - $2,445

8. Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

When: Oct. 20, 10 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $36 - $26,33