Intense Mo Bamba-Austin Rivers brawl breaks out in Magic-Wolves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

An intense brawl broke out in Friday night's Orlando Magic-Minnesota Timberwolves game that led to five players being ejected.

Late in the third quarter at Target Center, Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers appeared to exchange words with Magic center Mo Bamba, who wasn't in the game, near Orlando's bench. Then things became physical between the two players as they began to exchange blows.

The Rivers-Bamba tussle spilled out onto the court as other players intervened. Magic guard Jalen Suggs pulled Rivers to the ground in an apparent attempt to stop the altercation, but Bamba continued to go after Rivers. Rivers appeared to eventually wind up on top of Bamba before the two were finally separated for good.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

What just happened?!?



Mo Bamba and Austin Rivers have been ejected after this incident.#RaisedByWolves | #NBA pic.twitter.com/DkPSa9TkOH — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) February 4, 2023

After they were ejected, Bamba and Rivers reportedly had to be restrained from going after each other in the tunnel.

I'm told both Bamba & Rivers had to be restrained from going at each other in the tunnel as well — Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) February 4, 2023

Shortly after the fight, Bamba posted this on his Instagram Story:

And now this from Mo Bamba’s Instagram story: pic.twitter.com/zmaCjbJcJ3 — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 4, 2023

Rivers fired back at Bamba with this message on his Instagram Story:

“We only know you from an old rap song”



Austin Rivers responds to Mo Bamba 😳 pic.twitter.com/KmdsfNpUEV — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 4, 2023

Suggs, Wolves forward Taurean Prince and Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels were all also ejected. That likely won't be the end of the punishments, however, as fines and suspensions from the league are surely coming as well.

The Magic, who were leading 83-73 at the time of the fight, went on to beat the Wolves 127-120.