MLS to Investigate Racism Allegation by Player in Earthquakes-Red Bulls Game

Major League Soccer announced it would begin an investigation into a racism allegation that stemmed from Saturday's game between the San Jose Earthquakes and New York Red Bulls.

A statement from Major League Soccer: pic.twitter.com/KYGgKzlaU4 — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) April 9, 2023

Early in the second half at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., play stopped after Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse said he heard a "racist remark" alleged to come from Red Bulls' Dante Vanzeir.

Play resumed by the 72nd minute, but during that time, Earthquakes' players and personnel were discussing the situation with the officials attempting to find out what had been allegedly said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Ebobisse spoke to the media after the game and discussed the incident.

“What we saw tonight should not be part of the game. ... I know what I heard," he said, via Tom Bogert of Bleacher Report. "..."A racist remark was said. I do not believe it was to me — I can feel pretty comfortable saying (that) — but the word was used. From there, anyone can make any inference as to who it was hurled at.

"This is what it is to be Black in these situations. You can’t be wrong, you can’t overstep anything outside of what you know to be fact. You have to proceed with absolute caution, even in moments of hurt when you’re feeling rather powerless."

Vanzeir, who joined New York this past offseason on what could become a club-record deal if incentives are met, stayed on the field until the 87th minute before being substituted. First-year Earthquakes manager Luchi Gonzalez confirmed he told Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber to sub off Vanzeir.

“I was adamant to suggest that the player should not be on the field anymore," Gonzalez said, via Bogert. "...When I listen to my players in terms of what was said or not said, there are things there that are unacceptable. It takes precedent over the game we play."

Gonzalez added he told his players if they no longer wanted to finish the game during the stoppage, he would've supported their decision.

The Red Bulls a few hours after the game also released a statement:

"It was brought to our attention during Saturday's match that one of our players allegedly used a racial slur on the pitch," the statement read. "...We will cooperate with the League's investigation."

MLS will provide further information upon completion of the investigation.

Cristian Espinoza opened the scoring for the Quakes in the 80th minute to take a 1-0 lead, but Tom Barlow equalized for New York 17 minutes after the clock hit 90 to seal a 1-1 tie.