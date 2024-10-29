Have the Yankees ever been swept in the World Series? Dodgers up 3-0

The New York Yankees are on the verge of being on the wrong side of history.

Following a disappointing 4-2 Game 3 loss at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday, New York could see its season end as soon as Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Dodgers have endured their share of injuries but continue to thrive, while the Yankees just can't generate enough offense despite their wealth of talent.

So, with the Yankees' season on the line, have they ever been swept in the World Series before? Here's what to know:

How many World Series appearances do the Yankees have?

The Yankees have won 41 American League pennants in their rich history, making it 41 appearances in the Fall Classic, including 2024.

How many World Series wins do the Yankees have?

Out of 40 appearances (not counting 2024), the Yankees have won the title a league-record 27 times, 16 more than the second-best team (St. Louis Cardinals).

Have the Yankees ever been swept in the World Series?

Yes, the Yankees have been swept three different times in the World Series. Here are those matchups:

1922 : New York Giants vs. Yankees (4-0-1)

: New York Giants vs. Yankees (4-0-1) 1963 : Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Yankees

: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Yankees 1976: Cincinnati Reds vs. Yankees

Has any MLB team come back down 3-0 in the World Series?

Coming back down 3-0 in most sports postseasons is a rare occurrence. That is also true in MLB, where no team has managed a 3-0 comeback in the World Series.