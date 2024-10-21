World Series

The matchup between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers has fans clamoring for World Series tickets, and that means prices are soaring.

The morning after the Dodgers trounced the New York Mets and earned their spot in the Fall Classic, tickets for the World Series were going for at least $1,000, depending on the game.

Game 1 of the World Series is Friday, Oct. 25, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. According to SeatGeek, the cheapest single ticket goes for $1,034.

Game 2 of the series stays in Los Angeles for the following night, Saturday, Oct. 26, where tickets actually jumped a couple hundred dollars. The cheapest single tickets runs for $1,209.

The next three games of the World Series will be in New York, if the series makes it to a fifth game. The cheapest ticket for Game 3 is $1,385; Game 4 is $1,110; Game 5 is also $1,110.

Although Game 6 and Game 7 are not guaranteed, those matchups have some of the priciest seats. Game 6, which is back in Los Angeles, goes for $1,359 and Game 7 has its cheapest ticket at $1,297.

And to be clear, all of those "cheap" tickets are for the so-called nosebleed seats.

Some of the most expensive tickets in the stadiums are down behind home plate. On Friday, Dodger Stadium tickets behind home plate were selling for between $15,000 and $20,000

