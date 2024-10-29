Will the brooms be broken out in the 2024 World Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a commanding 3-0 World Series lead over the New York Yankees on Monday with a 4-2 Game 3 victory at Yankee Stadium.

Los Angeles is now on the brink of the first World Series sweep in over a decade. The last Fall Classic to end in four games was when the San Francisco Giants swept the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

It will now take a historic comeback for the Yankees to capture the franchise's record-extending 28th championship. No team has ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series.

Will the Dodgers celebrate a World Series sweep on the Yankee Stadium field? Or will the Yankees keep their championship hopes alive for at least another day? Here's what to know for Game 4:

When is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4?

The Dodgers and Yankees will be back at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

What time does Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 start?

First pitch is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET.

What's the Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 pitching matchup?

Getting the ball first for the Yankees in Game 4 will be Luis Gil, who's made just one appearance this October. Gil, who sported a 3.50 ERA across 29 regular-season starts, started against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the ALCS where he gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three. The 26-year-old right-hander pitched 5.2 innings in a June start against the Dodgers, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Dodgers are expected to run a bullpen game.

What TV channel is Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 on?

Dodgers-Yankees Game 4 will air on Fox.

How to stream Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series Game 4 live

The action will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

Dodgers vs. Yankees World Series schedule

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule (* = if necessary):

Game 4: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 29, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5*: Dodgers at Yankees, Oct. 30, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7*: Yankees at Dodgers, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. ET

How many World Series sweeps have there been?

The Dodgers are looking to become the 22nd team to sweep the World Series.

When was the last World Series sweep?

As previously mentioned, the most recent World Series sweep was the Giants' 2012 championship triumph over the Tigers.

Has a team ever come back from down 3-0 to win the World Series?

Only one team in MLB history has overcome a 3-0 playoff series deficit, but it didn't come in the World Series.

The 2004 Boston Red Sox erased a 3-0 ALCS deficit against the Yankees en route to winning the franchise's first championship since 1918.

When's the last time the Dodgers won the World Series?

Los Angeles is one win away from capturing its second title in five years after winning it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. The Dodgers' last championship in a full season came back in 1988.