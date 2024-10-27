World Series

When is Yankees-Dodgers Game 3? See start time, TV channel

The Yankees are headed home for Game 3 of the 2024 World Series

By Sanjesh Singh and Julia Elbaba

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed to New York up 2-0.

After Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam highlighted Game 1, defense took the spotlight in Game 2 as Yoshinobu Yamamoto shined in his World Series debut, leading the Dodgers to a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees.

Yamamoto had a commanding performance across 6.1 innings, allowing just one hit (home run via Juan Soto) and recording four strikeouts. However, Shohei Ohtani suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder after he landed awkwardly on an attempt to steal second base in the last play of the bottom of the seventh inning.

Ohtani's Game 3 status is not yet known.

New York will need better performances from its batters, as Soto led the way but didn't get enough help. Giancarlo Stanton notably went 1-for-4 at the plate while Aaron Judge's postseason woes continued, going 0-for-4.

So, with a decisive match up next, here's what to know for Game 3 of the Fall Classic:

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani walked off the field with his left arm in pain after an unsuccessful stolen base attempt in Game 2.

When is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series Game 3?

Game 3 of the World Series will be on Monday, Oct. 28.

What time does World Series Game 3 start?

First pitch is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

The series can be streamed on Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV, and YouTube TV, as well as on FoxSports.com.

What is the full Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule?

Here's a look at the remaining World Series schedule:

  • Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Yankee Stadium)
  • Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Yankee Stadium)
  • Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 8:08 p.m. ET (Yankee Stadium) *if necessary
  • Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 (Dodger Stadium) *if necessary
  • Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 (Dodger Stadium) *if necessary

World SeriesNew York YankeesLos Angeles Dodgers
