Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Yankees-Guardians ALCS Game 1

Yankee Stadium hosted the series opener versus Cleveland Monday

By Sanjesh Singh

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce came out to the ball game.

Swift and Kelce were in attendance at Yankee Stadium as the New York Yankees hosted the Cleveland Guardians for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday.

Major League Baseball welcomed the celebrity couple with posts on social media.

Rumors started ahead of the game with Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who said he heard rumors the pair would be at the venue.

Not long after, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, who covers the Yankees, confirmed the duo's attendance via a report.

Game 1 started at 7:38 p.m. ET/4:38 p.m. PT.

Swift has experience in the MLB postseason, performing the national anthem in 2008 in Philadelphia when the Phillies took on the Tampa Bay Rays.

As for Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs are on their bye week before putting their unbeaten record on the line in Week 7 when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch.

Both the Yankees and Guardians received byes after earning the top two seeds in the AL, with New York being the higher of the two. New York took down the Kansas City Royals in four games, while Cleveland eliminated the Detroit Tigers in five.

