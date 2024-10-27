Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to play in Game 3 vs. Yankees, Dave Roberts says

Superstar slugger Shohei Ohtani is expected to play Monday in Game 3 of the World Series following an injury to his shoulder, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers were victorious Saturday against the New York Yankees with a 4-2 victory, now leading the series 2-0 against their East Coast foe.

As the Boys in Blue head to the Empire State for Game 3 of the series, fans can rest assured with the comfort of knowing one of the team’s leading players will be able to participate.

“My expectation is he will play after talking to the training staff and getting the reports. He still has to go through the workout and see how he feels.” — #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on if Ohtani will start in Game 3 of the #WorldSeries — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) October 27, 2024

During the seventh inning, Ohtani attempted to steal second base, leading to a subluxation of his left shoulder. He sat out the remaining two innings due to the blow.

In a post-game press conference Saturday, Roberts seemed optimistic about Ohtani’s condition.

“The strength was great, the great of motion was good so we’re encouraged,” he said.

Ohtani was made to undergo testing for his injury, according to the Major League Baseball.

Game 3 of the World Series is scheduled to take place at 5:08 p.m. PST Monday.

