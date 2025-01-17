California Wildfires

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani donating $500,000 to LA wildfires relief

“We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need,” he wrote.

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and animals forced to flee the deadly wildfires around the region.

Ohtani announced his intention on Instagram, with LA Strong in white lettering against a black background.

The Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams are partnering in selling an “LA Strong” collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and American Red Cross.

“I hope you all will consider this,” Ohtani wrote.

