Did Shohei Ohtani have the best game in MLB history? Here are the records for most hits, RBIs in a game

Shohei Ohtani nearly made baseball history in more ways than one on Thursday.

Sure, he became the first player in Major League Baseball history with 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. But had he been able to get up to the plate one more time, other records might have been matched or broken.

SHOHEI OHTANI HAS DONE IT



50 HOME RUNS | 50 STOLEN BASES



HISTORY pic.twitter.com/GRVJUCbpja — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2024

Ohtani went 6-for-6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, four runs scored and two stolen bases in the Los Angeles Dodgers' 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins.

In what is arguably the greatest offensive single season in MLB history, Ohtani produced what could be the most impressive single-game state line.

Here's a look at some other baseball records he flirted with during his historic performance on Thursday.

What's the record for most hits in a game?

The modern record for most hits in a nine-inning game is seven by Rennie Stennett of the Pittsburgh Pirates (1975). Stennett went 7-for-7 with two RBIs and five runs scored.

What's the record for most home runs in a game?

The record for most home runs in a game in four, which is held by 18 players, according to MLB.com.

J.D. Martinez, D-backs, Sept. 4, 2017

Scooter Gennett, Reds, June 6, 2017

Josh Hamilton, Rangers, May 8, 2012

Carlos Delgado, Blue Jays, Sept. 25, 2003

Shawn Green, Dodgers, May 23, 2002

Mike Cameron, Mariners, May 2, 2002

Mark Whiten, Cardinals, Sept. 7, 1993

Bob Horner, Braves, July 6, 1986

Mike Schmidt, Phillies, April 17, 1976

Willie Mays, Giants, April 30, 1961

Rocky Colavito, Indians, June 10, 1959

Joe Adcock, Braves, July 31, 1954

Gil Hodges, Dodgers, Aug. 31, 1950

Pat Seerey, White Sox, July 18, 1948

Chuck Klein, Phillies, July 10, 1936

Lou Gehrig, Yankees, June 3, 1932

Ed Delahanty, Phillies, July 13, 1896

Bobby Lowe, Beaneaters, May 30, 1894

What's the record for most RBIs in a game?

The record for most RBIs in a game is 12 by Jim Bottomley of the St. Louis Cardinals (1924) and Mark Whiten of the St. Louis Cardinals (1993), who drove in 12 runs on Sept. 7 1993.

There had been 15 players to drive in 10 or more runs in a single game, with the most recent being Mark Reynolds of the Washington Nationals on July 7, 2018, per MLB.com.

Japanese Shodo artist Sora created an original piece to commemorate Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's historic 50 home run, 50 stolen base season.