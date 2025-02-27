Wheeler, Romano and Alvarado electric in spring debuts

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Five of the Phillies' best arms made their spring debuts Thursday against the Yankees and barely required their defense.

Zack Wheeler struck out four over two scoreless innings, throwing his first fastball of the spring at 96 mph, two mph harder than a year ago.

"He didn't need anything," said Kyle Schwarber, who started the game at first base. "He looked unreal. All of our guys did."

Jose Alvarado exceeded 100 mph and struck out a pair.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

So did Jordan Romano, who ranged from 96-98.

Orion Kerkering pitched a scoreless inning and Matt Strahm allowed a two-run homer while whiffing two.

"Alvarado hit 100 and had his curveball. Romano looked great, healthy, looked like his old self. Kerkering came in, he looked unreal. Strahm, I don't care about the home run, he looked great out there," Schwarber said. "Really good signs that our guys are feeling this good early in camp."

Romano and Alvarado smiled and dapped each other up in the clubhouse after pitching the fourth and fifth innings. "In Game 1?!" Romano said incredulously to Alvarado, referring to the triple-digit velocity.

"I saw my cutter like 95 today," Alvarado said of a pitch that averaged 93.1 mph last season. "I don't think I need to change anything right now."

Both Alvarado and Romano are entering hugely important seasons. Romano made just 15 appearances last season because of an elbow impingement and signed a one-year deal to reestablish free-agent value. Alvarado struggled after mid-June last season, his ERA increasing to 4.09 from 1.74 the year before. He spent time this winter watching video from his second half of 2022, when he returned from Triple A after early struggles that season and became a dominant force.

"I had a great offseason. I changed my routine about eating. I lost weight," a noticeably slimmer Alvarado said. "Latin people, we eat a lot of rice and beans. I switched for more protein, veggies. I came in in good shape and I'm so happy about the result today.

"Long time I was waiting for this moment. It's different facing real people than when facing your team."

Alvarado will enter the season as one of the Phillies' core four relievers along with Romano, Strahm and Kerkering. The Phils have been hesitant to name a specific closer under their last three managers and could again mix and match in 2025 unless someone seizes the role early. Alvarado had 12 saves through June 11 last season but just one the rest of the way as the Phillies leaned more on Strahm and the since-departed Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez.

Romano was added to replace one of those late-inning right-handers. From 2020-23, he was one of baseball's best relievers with a 2.29 ERA and 251 strikeouts in 200⅔ innings for the Blue Jays. Over those four seasons, he was every bit as good Hoffman (2.28 ERA) was for the Phillies the last two.

"I hadn't faced an opposing team since May. It was nice to get all the nerves and excitement out," Romano said. "Felt like it went pretty well for the first one. Arm felt good, body felt good.

"I've admired these guys from afar so I know how good they are, but seeing it in person is definitely different. If we stay healthy I think we have a chance to be really good."

Following the Grapefruit League debuts Thursday of those five arms, the Phillies will start Jesus Luzardo for the first time on Friday against the Red Sox. Boston counters with lefty Garrett Crochet.

Bryce Harper will be back in the lineup Friday. He left Wednesday's game after being hit in the right triceps but checked out OK. Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and J.T. Realmuto will start against the Red Sox as well.

Aaron Nola will make his spring debut on Saturday in Lakeland.