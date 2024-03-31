Young fan surprised with experience of a lifetime for Phillies Opening Day

Friday's Opening Day against the Braves wasn't the ideal start the Phillies were hoping for this year.

But some stories, and moments, are far bigger than baseball. And this was one of them.

Sam, a young Phillies fan who had brain cancer, was selling lemonade as a way to make money to buy tickets to Opening Day.

Zachery Dereniowski, also known across social media as MD Motivator, found Sam and helped make his dream become a reality.

Sam was able to attend Opening Day, spend some time on the field and welcome the Phillies back to Citizens Bank Park as they emerged from Ashburn Alley.

A experience of a lifetime and an incredibly heartwarming story.

You can watch the full thing below:

