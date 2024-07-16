Alec Bohm

‘Wooder' break helps carry Alec Bohm into 2nd round of 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and a bottle of 'wooder' become the most Philly moment of 2024 MLB Home Run Derby

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

There might not have been a more Philadelphia moment during the 2024 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby then what happened when Phillies star Alec Bohm called a timeout during his first-round of hitting dingers Monday night.

As the camera panned to Bohm toweling off after starting with seven homers, superstar teammate Bryce Harper popped onto screen carrying a large clear jug.

Harper then points to tape on the bottle saying "wooder," an ode to how Philadelphians say water.

Longer video of the televised moment from the ESPN broadcast shows Bohm -- with Trea Turner on his other side -- then grab the "wooder" jug and take a swig.

It's possible that Harper was just appeasing the demands of a fellow teammate as Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott has posted "BRING THE JUG OUT' on X.

Whatever the inspiration, the "wooder" worked as Bohm came out of the timeout slugging, knocking out 10 of 12 pitches to wrap up the regular part of the timed round, according to MLB.com.

The "wooder" carried Bohm into the semifinals with a first-round best of 21 dingers. He would tie eventual champ Teoscar Hernández with 14 homers in the semis, before coming up short in a three-swing tiebreaker.

Bohm will look to ride his home run heroics into the Midsummer Classic Tuesday night as he starts at third base for the National League. No word yet if the "wooder" bottle will be in the dugout.

This article tagged under:

Alec BohmPhilliesMLB All-Star Game
