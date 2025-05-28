Phillies

Wednesday's Phillies-Braves game postponed due to rain

The Phillies-Braves game on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, was rescheduled to Thursday due to rain.

By David Chang

Wednesday night’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Thursday, May 29, as part of a split day/night doubleheader, the team announced.

Tickets from Wednesday’s game will be valid for the newly scheduled game on Thursday, May 29, at 1:05 p.m. with all gates opening at Citizens Bank Park at 12:05 p.m.

Fans who purchased tickets and parking for Wednesday’s game directly from the Phillies will be admitted to the makeup game on Thursday. Fans who bought tickets on SeatGeek or any other secondary market site will also be admitted to the May 29 makeup game.

