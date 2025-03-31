Phillies

WATCH: ‘Welcome Home Phillies' celebrates the team's home opener

Watch “Welcome Home Phillies” on NBC10, NBC10’s streaming channel and in the video embedded below on Monday, March 31, at 2 p.m. ET.

By NBC10 Staff

We’ve already welcomed the Phillies back. Now it’s time to welcome them home.

The Phillies are scheduled to face off against the Colorado Rockies in their home opener at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 3:05 p.m. ET. Before the game – which will air on NBC10 – we’re celebrating the home opener with our one-hour special, “Welcome Home Phillies.”

The show will feature live coverage of the parade of Phillies players into Citizens Bank Park, an introduction of the roster, the National Anthem and the ceremonial first pitches. Aside from the live coverage, the show will also feature the following special features:

Bryson Stott grants a wish

Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott made a “Make a Wish” Phillies fan’s dream come true during Spring Training. Only NBC10 was there for the special moment.

Cole Hamels’ new role

Phillies legend and new broadcaster Cole Hamels talks about his new role in the booth for select NBC Sports Philadelphia telecasts.

1-on-1 with Jimmy Rollins

Phillies legend and the team’s hits leader Jimmy Rollins speaks about this year’s squad and their World Series chances in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

1-on-1 with John Middleton

Phillies principal owner John Middleton talks about this year’s team in an exclusive interview.

Watch “Welcome Home Phillies” on NBC10, NBC10’s streaming channel and in the video embedded above on Monday, March 31, at 2 p.m. ET. After the special, be sure to watch the Phillies home opener against the Colorado Rockies on NBC10 at 3 p.m. ET!

