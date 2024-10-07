Phillies blog

Castellanos' celebration with son following walk-off win is everything

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

How can you not be romantic about baseball?

Seriously, though.

The Phillies' offense came to life Sunday at Citizens Bank Park and the club officially heads to New York with a tied series and the momentum they needed.

There were many heroes from the win but it'll be hard to list anyone above Nick Castellanos.

He tied the game in the sixth inning, which sparked new life in the ballpark.

And with the game on the line — Mr. Clutch, Mr. Consistency, the unsung hero all of 2024, came through once again.

(Seriously, check the receipts —I've been saying it since July. What Castellanos has done for this club has been vastly underrated.)

Castellanos walked it off, celebrated with his team and then locked in a core memory for him and his son, Liam.

The right fielder ran right to the netting behind home plate to share the sweetest moment.

What it's all about. Off to New York.

