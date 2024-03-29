Watch: Charlie Manuel throws out first pitch of 2024 Phillies season

The sun was shining, Ashburn Alley was buzzing and Phillies baseball officially returned to South Philly.

There's always much anticipation leading up to Opening Day — who will get the nod as starting pitcher, what will the weather look like and, of course, who will throw out the first pitch.

It was already announced that Eagles legends Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox would be throwing out Saturday's first pitch at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies, however, kept Opening Day a secret.

Dan Baker, the Phillies' PA voice said that this person needed no introduction.

And he was right.

Six months after recovering from a stroke, Charlie Manuel made his way to the field to do the honors.

Taryn Hatcher talks with Charlie Manuel after getting a warm reception from the Phillies fans after throwing out the first pitch on Opening Day.

The heart and soul of Philadelphia baseball.

Cholly.

