Next phase of MLB All-Star voting open … you know what to do, Phillies fans

Phase 2 for the 2024 MLB All-Star is officially a go.

Bryce Harper has already punched his ticket, having the most votes across all positions in the National League.

This next phase of voting, which opened Sunday, June 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET, features six more Phillies — Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos.

Here, the votes have been reset and fans are only able to vote one time per day through 12 p.m. ET on July 3. Like the first phase, you'll be able to vote for one player for each infield position, three for the outfield positions and one for the designated hitter spot.

Fans will also have a "write-in" space, as a way to vote for alternative players not listed on the ballot. (Here's a good one in case you haven't thought of anyone for second base: Bryson Stott.)

Voting is only open four days, so every vote counts.

Set an alarm, make it a part of your daily routine, put a sticky note as a reminder on your coffee pot. Just vote.

Get the fellas to the All-Star Game. You know they've earned the nod.

You can vote here.

The fellas are finalists! ⭐️



Get ready for Phase 2 on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/KbQNKkot05 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 27, 2024

He's an All-Star, y'all 🤠@bryceharper3 is your top National League vote getter and starter at first base! pic.twitter.com/ApvJOJxEMt — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 27, 2024

