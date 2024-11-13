Fore!

Golf and Phillies baseball are colliding again this fall as Upper Deck Golf returns to Citizens Bank Park. The event first took over the ballpark in November 2023.

How will all this work and will it leave divots in the infield? Here are answers to your questions:

What is Upper Deck Golf?

Upper Deck Golf describes itself as "a once in a lifetime golfing experience inside the most legendary stadiums and ballparks across the country." Golfers hit tee shots from seats and concourses down to custom greens on the playing field below.

Golfers can enjoy drinks, killer shots and lots of fun as they meander through nine holes on different levels of the ball park

A clubhouse festival gets set up inside the ballpark for golfers to enjoy before and after they play.

When will golfers take to the stands at CBP?

The UDG event at CBP is happening from Wednesday, Nov. 13, to Monday, Nov. 18, 2023.

How much will a round cost?

A standard round starts at $99.99 per player with groupings needing to be even numbers, but prices can vary. Each player gets 18 golf balls. Two for each hole.

Some VIP packages might still be available. The VIP package includes "4 extra “mulligan” balls per round, 1 free entry each to the putting and chipping challenges, included food and beverages in our clubhouse bar and festival area," according to organizers.

How can you reserve a tee time?

There were still some tee times available for golfers wanting to get in on the action. Check out the website for exact times when you can get in.

Can you use a driver off the tee?

Nope. The holes are located only 75 to 150 yards away.

"You’re welcome to bring your own clubs but it is not necessary as standard clubs (including left handed) will be available for players to use at each tee box," organizers said. "Please keep in mind that SW, PW, 9 Iron, 8 Iron are the only clubs allowed inside the stadium."

Still have questions?

Upper Deck Golf has a long list of FAQs on its website.

