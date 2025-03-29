Turner suspects hip issue led to Saturday's back spasm

WASHINGTON — Trea Turner was initially second in the Phillies' lineup Saturday after leading off on Opening Day, but he was scratched an hour before game-time with a low back spasm.

He was replaced at shortstop by Edmundo Sosa in the Phillies’ 11-6 win.

Turner said after the game that this is something he’s never dealt with before. He felt hip discomfort late in spring training and suspects that led to his back locking up while fielding a groundball Saturday afternoon.

“I had a little hip thing back in spring training and then Thursday after the game it got a little tight on me,” he said. “Maybe three or four days left in spring, my right hip. Felt good playing, it was more sitting down or sleeping. It felt a little weird, but then when I played, it would feel fine. I think that turned into this.

“Just treated it, treated it. But doing groundballs, it kinda grabbed on me. I’ve never had anything like this. I feel way better now than I did a few hours ago. Basically did treatment all day. I don’t know a timeline or anything but hopefully tomorrow, if not the next day.”

The Phillies intend to lead Turner off against lefties and Kyle Schwarber against righties. Turner led off on Thursday against Mackenzie Gore and went 0-for-4 with a walk, seeing 28 pitches. He was scheduled to lead off again Sunday vs. Mitchell Parker but that's TBD.