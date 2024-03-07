Phillies injury update and weekend pitching plans

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Taijuan Walker, the lone Phillies starting pitcher yet to appear in a game this spring, will throw in the bullpen Friday in Clearwater.

If all goes well, Walker will either throw live batting practice Monday or pitch in the Phillies' game that day against the Yankees, manager Rob Thomson said after the Phillies lost to the Rays Thursday afternoon.

Walker missed several days of camp two weeks ago for a personal reason then dealt with soreness in his right knee after returning. The Phillies would like to get him back on a mound soon given the longer period of time he takes to ramp up compared to other starting pitchers. He pitched in just three Grapefruit League games a year ago, when he missed time in camp participating in the World Baseball Classic for Team Mexico. The 31-year-old pitched fewer than five innings in four of his first six regular-season starts after that irregular start to 2023.

Injury updates

Brandon Marsh is making progress in his return from arthroscopic knee surgery and was scheduled for at-bats in an intrasquad game back in Clearwater on Thursday. The Phillies remain confident he will be back in time to receive plenty of game reps in camp ahead of Opening Day.

Cristopher Sanchez (illness) will throw batting practice before making his next start. Various Phillies — Sanchez, Mick Abel, Scott Kingery, Nick Castellanos, Kody Clemens, Tyler Phillips and others — have dealt with the bug traveling through the Phils' clubhouse.

"They're starting to come back, we're getting less and less people with symptoms," manager Rob Thomson said, before knocking on wood. "Hopefully, we're getting healthier."

Right-hander Ryan Burr exited Thursday's game early with tightness behind his right shoulder. Burr is in camp on a minor-league deal as a non-roster invitee. He has appeared in four games.

Weekend pitching plans

Ranger Suarez will start for the Phillies on Friday against the Astros.

Max Castillo is in line to start Saturday against the Blue Jays. Castillo is in the mix for the long relief spot in the Phillies' bullpen with frontrunner Spencer Turnbull, Kolby Allard, Dylan Covey and Nick Nelson.