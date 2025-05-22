Phils won't keep shifting Walker back and forth, intrigued by what they've seen in relief

DENVER — The regular season isn't even two months old and the Phillies have already moved Taijuan Walker from the rotation to the bullpen back to the rotation with another shift to the bullpen looming.

The shuffling won't continue for much longer, though. Once Aaron Nola (right ankle sprain) returns from the 15-day IL, Walker will shift to the bullpen for the duration of the season — as long as the Phillies don't suffer any long-term injuries in the rotation.

"It's difficult. I don't think many guys like doing it because there's some wear and tear there. The chance of injury goes up," manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday of the multiple changes to Walker's role within a short timeframe.

"I think at some point, we've got to decide that whenever Nola's back, with Tai, even if we need a spot start, we come get somebody else. Just leave him right where he's at. Keep him healthy. I'm kinda excited to see him come out of the bullpen just to see if the stuff plays up because the few times he's come out, the one time in Tampa was unbelievable but even the second time, the first couple innings were really good. I'm excited about it."

Walker has a 2.97 ERA in seven starts and has allowed two earned runs in six innings out of the bullpen. His first relief appearance against the Rays was spectacular — three scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for his first career save. A week later, he went three innings against the Cardinals.

In both relief outings, his fastball played up, averaging 93.7 mph compared to a season mark of 92.3.

"As a starter I'm more of a contact pitcher but I'm kinda learning new roles in the bullpen where I can let it eat and go for the strikeouts as a bullpen guy," Walker said Wednesday night after allowing three runs over five innings to beat the Rockies.

Nola has not yet thrown off a mound since being placed on the injured list last Friday so his return is not imminent. The Phillies want to see him throw a bullpen session first and that could come this weekend in Sacramento. Nola will not need a rehab assignment if he misses only a couple of starts. It's safe to assume Walker will have at least one more.

When Walker does shift back to the bullpen, it won't be exclusively mop-up duty. He will be eased into the relief pecking order but could soon thereafter find himself in late-game, high-leverage situations if he performs. The loss of Jose Alvarado until late August and for all of October to a PED suspension creates more opportunities in the Phillies' bullpen.

"I think (initially) he'd go to a one-inning stint, maybe two," Thomson said of Walker. "I think I'd start him in a middle inning and then start working him toward the end of the game as long as he's having success. It's what we did with (Jeff Hoffman) when he first got here and we think it's a pretty good plan."

Walker, who is making $18 million per year on a contract that runs through the end of 2026, is thrilled to be contributing in multiple ways after a career-worst year. And it's not just a feel-good story, the Phillies have needed all of his outs and innings with Ranger Suarez and Nola suffering early-season injuries.

"I feel confident, I think that's the biggest thing is being confident in my stuff and knowing it's playing well," Walker said. "I can get outs in whatever role I do. The biggest thing for me is just keeping my confidence up."