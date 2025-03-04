Join Cole Hamels and Tom McCarthy for Phillies Spring Training Live Q&A!

The countdown to Opening Day is on and NBC Sports Philadelphia is gearing up for the regular season with a Phillies Spring Training Live Q&A!

Join 2008 World Series MVP, Cole Hamels, and the voice of the Phillies, Tom McCarthy, March 13 after the game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida.

Can't make it down to the event? Don't worry.

You can also tune in and ask your questions virtually.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Who do you want batting leadoff? Just how good can the starting rotation be with the addition of a healthy Jesús Luzardo? What could the outfield situation look like to start the season? Expectations for the 2025 Phillies?

So, circle that calendar, set your alarm and we'll see you in person (and online) to get ready for the season.