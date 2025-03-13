Sanchez continues to look great, Phillies' big bats jump on Braves

Cristopher Sanchez' fourth start of the spring was another good one, with the lefty commanding his sinker, slider and changeup while maintaining the increased velocity he's shown for a month.

Sanchez has been a standout since arriving at camp in February. He's added muscle, he's added a few ticks to his pitches and spotted them all since his first bullpen session.

Sanchez' sinker has averaged 96.7 mph this spring compared to 94.5 a year ago. This could be a massive development. Last season was a breakout for Sanchez and he achieved those results (3.32 ERA in 181⅔ innings) with a low strikeout rate of 7.6 batters per nine innings. To put that in perspective, it's about the same as Taijuan Walker's in his first season with the Phillies.

Greater separation between the sinker and Sanchez' bread-and-butter changeup can only be a good thing. Both pitches already generate near-league-high levels of groundballs, but this could increase his swing-and-miss ability.

On Thursday, Sanchez' focus was spotting his sinker up in the zone. It took him a little while to find command with it, but he found it in the third inning and retired seven in a row to end his afternoon.

Last season, the MLB average against sinkers in the 93-95 mph range — where Sanchez sat — was a .286 batting average and .416 slugging percentage. Hitters swung and missed 13.6% of the time.

But the MLB average against sinkers in the 95-97 mph range — where Sanchez is currently sitting — resulted in a .267 batting average and .385 slugging percent. Hitters swung and missed 15.3% of the time.

Significantly better results. Doesn't mean it will be true for every pitcher with a sinker, but it's an example of what another mph or two can do at that level. And given Sanchez' other weapons — a changeup that hitters routinely swing over or tap softly even though they know it's coming and a sweeping slider with big movement that has only improved — the velo increase could be even more meaningful for him.

When the Phillies acquired Sanchez from the Rays back in November 2019, he was a high-velocity, four-seam fastball pitcher who'd experienced control problems. The Phillies shifted him into more of a sinker-baller and the results have spoken for themselves. After bouncing between Triple A and the majors in 2021 and 2022, he stuck for good in 2023 when he turned what had been a weakness into a major strength, walking just 16 batters in 99⅓ innings.

If Sanchez can consistently reincorporate some of the old velocity with the repertoire and command he's owned for two years ... look out.

The 28-year-old lefty struck out three Rays over two scoreless innings in his spring debut on February 25.

He allowed an earned run while striking out five over 2⅔ innings against the Orioles on March 2.

He held the Pirates to a run over three innings with four K's on March 7.

And Sanchez limited the Braves to a run in four innings with five strikeouts on Thursday in front of a jam-packed BayCare Ballpark crowd. He threw 60 pitches.

Atlanta didn't bring many regulars over to Clearwater from North Port but it was a lineup full of veteran players fighting to make the team or earn more playing time. Every at-bat matters for players of that ilk and they put a few long plate appearances together in the first two innings against Sanchez.

Altogether, Sanchez has allowed three earned runs in 13 innings this spring with 17 strikeouts and two walks.

He'll have either one or two more starts before the March 27 season-opener, likely two. Sanchez would then be in line to start either the second game of the regular season in Washington D.C. or one of the Phillies' first two home games against the Rockies.

The Phillies jumped on the Braves with four runs in the first inning and four more in the second. Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber each hit their first home run of the spring.

Turner's opened the bottom of the first. Bryce Harper walked out of the two-hole and advanced to third on an Alec Bohm double. J.T. Realmuto tripled them both in and scored on a Max Kepler groundout.

In the bottom of the second, Turner walked and advanced on a Harper RBI single. Two batters later, Kyle Schwarber hit a missile over the right-field seats to plate three.

Turner is heating up out of the leadoff spot. He was 0-for-13 to begin the spring but has reached base in six of his last 10 plate appearances with a homer, single, sacrifice fly and four walks.