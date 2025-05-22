Phillies reportedly look into Robertson to fill void left by Alvarado's PED ban

What to Know The Phillies bullpen is searching to fill the hole left by Jose Alvarado, who was suspended 80 games by MLB earlier this week for a PED violation.

The team reportedly reached out to free agent reliever David Robertson before Alvarado was suspended.

Robertson, 40, pitched 68 games for the Texas Rangers last season, and pitched for the Phillies in 2019 and 2022.

The Phillies bullpen needs help. A unit that had already struggled for much of the season to his point lost its anchor, closer Jose Alvarado, to an 80-game PED suspension. GM Dave Dombrowski and the rest of the front office could be facing the sobering possibility of giving up one or more of the organization’s most talented prospects as they scramble to fill the void left by the flame-throwing left-hander.

But there is a relief pitcher the Phillies could pick up. One that wouldn’t cost them any personnel. One with whom they are quite familiar. In fact, they’ve already looked into it for this season.

According to mlb.com’s Mark Feinsand, the team contacted free agent pitcher David Robertson even before the Alvarado suspension was announced.

Robertson, who turned 40 on April 9, has had two stints with the Phillies. He signed a two-year deal prior to the 2019 season, but suffered an elbow injury requiring Tommy John surgery after only seven appearances, missing the rest of 2019 and all of 2020. He was acquired at the 2022 trade deadline and pitched to a 2.70 ERA in 22 games, notching six saves, and held a 1.17 ERA in eight postseason appearances.

In 2024 the right-hander pitched 68 games for the Texas Rangers, going 3-4 with a 3.00 ERA and a 33.3 K%, among the best in the game. His cutter, a pitch he throws nearly two-thirds of the time, held a plus-17 run value, tied for 2nd-best in MLB.

The season, and the Phillies’ search for relief help, could go in a lot of different directions in the next few months. But another look at Robertson could be a low-risk, high-reward option for Dombrowski and Company.