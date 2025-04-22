Suarez moved up to AAA, could be back with Phillies during next homestand

NEW YORK — Ranger Suarez had his rehab assignment transferred from Single A Clearwater to Triple A Lehigh Valley and will make his third tune-up start on Tuesday night for the IronPigs.

He could be back with the Phillies by next weekend's home series against the Diamondbacks.

Suarez will be in the five-inning, 75-pitch range Tuesday and will make one more rehab start on Sunday with Lehigh Valley. The Phillies want to extend him to 85-90 pitches in that one before returning him to the major-league rotation.

Suarez has been out since the second week of March with low back stiffness. He made just two Grapefruit League appearances and totaled five innings, so this rehab assignment has basically been his spring training, part two.

The lefty has been effective in two rehab starts, throwing his sinker 92 mph and striking out 11 in seven innings with just one walk. He was facing a much lower level of competition, obviously, which is why the Phillies wanted to send him back north once the schedule and weather permitted.

If Suarez returns to a healthy Phillies rotation, he will replace Taijuan Walker, who has a 2.29 ERA in 19⅔ innings over four starts. Walker experienced shoulder stiffness during Saturday's start but came out of Tuesday's bullpen session feeling good. He's on track to pitch Friday at Wrigley Field.

Outfielder Brandon Marsh (hamstring strain) ran the bases at 100% intensity on Tuesday and will likely begin a rehab assignment Thursday.