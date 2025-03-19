Walker roughed up by Yankees, might be needed early if Suarez can't go

The fragility of starting pitching was a primary reason why the Phillies didn't cut ties with Taijuan Walker after his terrible 2024, and although Walker did not pitch well on Wednesday in Clearwater, his role might have already increased.

Ranger Suarez is dealing with mild back stiffness, Rob Thomson told reporters after Wednesday's game. Suarez had been set to start Friday but will not.

It is unclear how much time off Suarez will need but it has to be a concern after Suarez missed time with a back injury at two different points last summer. He did not pitch in the All-Star Game because of back spasms, then spent a month on the injured list from July 27-August 24 with lower back soreness.

Will Suarez be ready for the regular season? Opening Day is March 27, just eight days away, and you'd figure the Phillies will want to see him face hitters and see how he responds before feeling comfortable that he's ready to go. Suarez lined up to start the Phils' fourth or fifth game of the season, which would be at home against the Rockies on March 31 or April 2. There are still two full weeks between now and April 2, but it will depend on how Suarez progresses day by day.

Walker threw 83 pitches on Wednesday in his fourth start of the spring. He would be the next man up to make a spot start in Suarez' place. Walker's velocity this spring has been closer to 2023 than 2024, which will be necessary because he couldn't miss bats or the sweet spot much a season ago, finishing with a 7.10 ERA and allowing opponents to hit .317 with a .975 OPS.

Walker was hit around by the Yankees on Wednesday and allowed three home runs. He's been taken deep in each spring start, six times total, and struck out just six batters in 13 innings. Here's how the outings went:

March 2 at Blue Jays: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

March 8 vs. Blue Jays: 3⅓ IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

March 14 at Yankees: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

March 19 vs. Yankees: 3⅔ IP, 9 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

If Walker was not owed $36 million total over the next two seasons, he might not still be in this spot, but the Phillies preferred having another starting pitching option over giving him away to another team for maybe $1 million. If he gives the Phils even a few passable starts in 2025, the decision to hold him will have made sense.

Suarez' injury also helps explain why the four pitchers left in camp fighting for a bullpen job — Tyler Phillips, Nabil Crismatt, Kyle Tyler and Michael Mercado — are all swingmen who can start or relieve. If Suarez and Matt Strahm (left shoulder impingement) aren't ready for Opening Day, two of them could make the team. Tyler and Mercado can be optioned to the minor leagues while Phillips and Crismatt cannot.

Phillips and Mercado both pitched on Wednesday. Mercado allowed a two-run homer to Cody Bellinger in his inning; Phillips allowed a run over two innings with three strikeouts. Both have ERAs over 8.00 this spring.

The Phillies also have Joe Ross, signed to a one-year, $4 million contract. They intended to build him up as a starter this spring but appear to have him slotted for multi-inning relief or leverage work. He started on February 26 and threw 37 pitches over two innings but all four outings since have come in relief, three of them lasting one inning and 1⅔ for the other.