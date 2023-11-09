Phillies

Son of ‘Donnie Baseball' Preston Mattingly earns front office promotion from Phillies

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Preston Mattingly was promoted Monday to the Philadelphia Phillies' assistant general manager for player development.

A son of former New York Yankees great and current Toronto Blue Jays bench coach Don Mattingly, Preston Mattingly was hired by the Phillies in September 2021 to run the club’s player development system. Mattingly spent five seasons with the San Diego Padres as coordinator of major league advance scouting and game planning after working as manager of scouting for three years.

The Phillies also promoted Brian Barber to assistant general manager of amateur scouting. Barber joined the Phillies in October 2019.

“Our minor league talent has continued to progress because of the hard work of Brian and Preston and their staffs. Both Brian and Preston will continue to lead their respective departments while growing within our organization,” Phillies President Dave Dombrowski said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

