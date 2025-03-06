Phillies news

Phillies Pregame Live ticket package is back for 2025 season

The ticket package returns for six games only

By Brooke Destra

Back by popular demand, the Phillies Pregame Live ticket package has returned for the 2025 season!

Come join the NBC Sports Philadelphia Pregame Live crew at Citizens Bank Park for a few select games. Tickets include a great seat and an exclusive hat.

Hat colors will vary with each game, so you'll have a chance to collect them all.

If you arrive to the ballpark early, you'll be able to watch a live taping of Phillies Pregame Live and meet our Phillies analysts.

Here are the available games:

•Wed. April 16 at 6:45 PM vs. Giants
•Tue. May 13 at 6:45 PM vs. Cardinals
•Tue. June 10 at 6:45 PM vs. Cubs
•Sat. June 21 at 7:15 PM vs. Mets
•Tue. August 5 at 6:45 PM vs. Orioles
•Tue. September 23 at 6:45 PM vs. Marlins

Tickets go fast, so make sure to get them before they're gone!

You can purchase your tickets here.

