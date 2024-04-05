Phillies news

When will Phillies wear City Connect jerseys in 2024 MLB season?

By Brooke Destra

The Phillies have officially added the City Connect jerseys to their rotation for the 2024 MLB season.

They will be worn 12 times throughout the year for Friday night home games at Citizens Bank Park. They are as follows:

April 12 vs. Pirates @ 6:40 PM
April 19 vs. White Sox @ 6:40 PM
May 3 vs. Giants @ 6:40 PM
May 17 vs. Nationals @ 6:40 PM
May 31 vs. Cardinals @ 6:40 PM
June 21 vs. Diamondbacks @ 6:40 PM
June 28 vs. Marlins @ 6:40 PM
July 12 vs. Athletics @ 6:40 PM
July 26 vs. Guardians @ 6:40 PM
August 16 vs. Nationals @ 6:40 PM
August 30 vs. Braves @ 6:40 PM
September 13 vs. Mets @ 6:40 PM

You can learn more about the City Connect jerseys here.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Phillies news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us