Phillies Vs. Diamondbacks: Dylan Covey Impresses in Debut But Phils Lose

Phillies need to 'look in the mirror,' Harper says after another frustrating loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies got what they needed from the combination of pitchers Dylan Covey and Matt Strahm on Tuesday night but the lineup was lackluster again in a 4-3 loss.

Covey made his Phillies debut as the bulk reliever behind Strahm, the opener. Strahm put the Phils in a two-run hole on Gabriel Moreno's second-inning homer, and Covey allowed a single and an RBI triple to the first two batters he faced before settling in.

Covey pitched five innings, struck out six and allowed just that one run. Combined, the Phillies received a "quality start" from Covey and Strahm -- seven innings, three runs. Any team will take that production from the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

That made this loss especially frustrating.

"Every guy is going to have to look in the mirror and understand what their job is, what their role is," Bryce Harper said postgame. "We need to have urgency every day that we play. It doesn't matter if we're in first place, last place or in the middle.

"I don't like the mindset of, 'Oh, it's early, it's May.' You play this game with urgency."

Harper did his part Tuesday night, going 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He put himself in scoring position with two outs in the eighth inning and the Phillies trailing by a run but was stranded on Kyle Schwarber's sinking line drive to center, which was corralled by a diving Corbin Carroll.

The Phillies had tied the game in the bottom of the seventh after loading the bases with one out, pushing runs across on a Kody Clemens fielder's choice and pinch-hit RBI single from Alec Bohm.

The Diamondbacks immediately seized the lead again from Seranthony Dominguez, who allowed a double, walk and RBI single to the only three hitters he faced in the top of the eighth. Gregory Soto came in to put out the fire but Arizona was able to maintain its one-run lead.

"It's frustrating, especially when you come back late," manager Rob Thomson said. "We got the momentum right there and gave it right back. That's where you've got to shut down the inning and maintain the momentum. We couldn't do it."

Trea Turner had another 0-for-4 night and heard more boos. He is now hitting .251/.297/.382 for a .679 OPS, a number that seemed near impossible prior to his arrival in Philadelphia. This is the deepest slump of his career. He said Monday night that he has "sucked" so far.

But Turner is not the only struggling Phillie. Bryson Stott has hit .205 over his last 20 games. Stott has seen the most 0-2 counts in the National League this season (59) and Turner ranks second (56).

The Phillies haven't gotten much production out of center field this month, either. Brandon Marsh, who was scratched an hour before Tuesday's game with shoulder inflammation, is hitting under .100 since May 2.

When J.T. Realmuto's hot, Kyle Schwarber's cold. When Schwarber's hot, Realmuto is cold. The Phillies just haven't had more than a few players clicking in the lineup simultaneously, which explains the inconsistent offense and 22-26 record.

"He's a great player," Harper said of Turner. "That's why he's here. He's done it for his whole career and understands what he needs to do. He's going to get there. I have no doubt he's going to be Trea Turner. He's one of the best guys I've been around in my whole career. I've been able to see it up-close and afar for a really long time and he's going to be a great player for us."

The Phillies lost the series. They finish up with the Diamondbacks Wednesday at 1:05 p.m. and salvaging a game will not be easy against ace Zac Gallen (6-2, 2.95).

Ranger Suarez (0-1, 10.50) makes his third start of the season after exhibiting poor command in his first two.

"Going up against one of the best tomorrow. Got to get some sleep and get to it," Harper said. "We're going out there to try to do the best we can at home because we know the road trip is coming up. We're going to face the Braves, some of the Mets' top guys and then the Nationals. It doesn't matter who the opponent is at this time, we've just got to go out there and win games."