Phillies trade for starter Michael Lorenzen ahead of deadline

MIAMI — The Phillies acquired a starting pitcher ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline, after all.

They’ve agreed to a deal for Tigers right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to multiple reports. Lorenzen is having a career year. He has allowed no runs or one run in nine of 18 starts this season and has a 3.04 ERA since May 1. He has a 3.58 ERA overall for Detroit.

It’s a one-for-one trade with the Phillies sending infield prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

Lee is a 20-year-old second baseman who was ranked by MLB.com as the Phillies’ fifth-best prospect. He is a thickly built 5-foot-9, 190-pound right-handed hitter who’s hit .283 with a .372 on-base percentage in 285 plate appearances this season with High A Jersey Shore.

Lorenzen is a free agent after the year and is still due about $1.5 million the rest of this season. He spent 2016-21 as a reliever and may end up in some sort of relief role with the Phillies because he’s only eight innings away from his career-high, which was set eight years ago.

Starting pitching help was no longer the huge need for the Phillies that it was the first two months of the regular season. Cristopher Sanchez was called up from Triple A on June 17 and has the lowest WHIP (0.84) in all of baseball over that span, to go with a 2.30 ERA in eight starts.

But adding another arm improves the entire pitching staff, along with protecting the Phillies in case of injury.