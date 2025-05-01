Phillies trade for reliever Daniel Robert, option him to Triple A 

The Phillies announced Thursday morning that they acquired right-handed relief pitcher Daniel Robert and optioned him to Triple A Lehigh Valley.
The club sent 20-year-old righty Enrique Segura to the Rangers in exchange for Robert. Segura is a Dominican starter who went 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA this year at Single A Clearwater.
Robert, 30, made his MLB debut last season. The former 21st-round draft pick was 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in four appearances. Robert threw his sweeper on nearly half of his pitches. The Auburn product’s fastball averaged 94.9 mph.
Robert started 2025 at Triple A Round Rock. He’s pitched in 10 minor-league games this season and has a 1.54 ERA. Robert's numbers were good for Round Rock in 2024, too — 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 13 walks. Triple A batters hit .144 against him.
Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Relief pitching has been an early-season weakness for the Phillies, whose 5.03 bullpen ERA ranks 27th in MLB.