Phillies trade for reliever Daniel Robert, option him to Triple A 

The Phillies announced Thursday morning that they acquired right-handed relief pitcher Daniel Robert and optioned him to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

The club sent 20-year-old righty Enrique Segura to the Rangers in exchange for Robert. Segura is a Dominican starter who went 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA this year at Single A Clearwater.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Robert, 30, made his MLB debut last season. The former 21st-round draft pick was 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA in four appearances. Robert threw his sweeper on nearly half of his pitches. The Auburn product’s fastball averaged 94.9 mph.

Robert started 2025 at Triple A Round Rock. He’s pitched in 10 minor-league games this season and has a 1.54 ERA. Robert's numbers were good for Round Rock in 2024, too — 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 13 walks. Triple A batters hit .144 against him.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Relief pitching has been an early-season weakness for the Phillies, whose 5.03 bullpen ERA ranks 27th in MLB.