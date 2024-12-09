Phillies find late-inning bullpen help with former Jays closer Romano

DALLAS — The Phillies have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, with free-agent reliever Jordan Romano, filling a late-inning bullpen hole with a right-hander who saved 95 games for the Toronto Blue Jays from 2021-23.

The Phillies' top offseason needs are outfield and bullpen help. They lost Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez to free agency and needed more to supplement relievers Matt Strahm and Orion Kerkering.

Dave Dombrowski and the Phils’ front office arrived at the Hilton Anatole this weekend and have checked one item off their list with Romano. It was first reported by PHLY’s Jim Salisbury early Monday afternoon that a deal was close.

Romano posted a 2.37 ERA from 2021-23 as Toronto's closer. In the four seasons leading up to 2024, his opponents hit just .172.

He missed ample time last season, not pitching after May 29 because of issues with his right elbow. He spent time on the injured list twice, received multiple cortisone shots and underwent arthroscopic surgery for an elbow impingement in early July.

The Phillies are betting on him bouncing back. The Blue Jays non-tendered Romano on November 22 rather than go through the arbitration process, where he was likely to earn between $7.5 million and $8 million.

Romano throws exclusively a four-seam fastball and slider, with the heater averaging 97 and the slider in the upper-80s. He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in the 10th round in 2014 out of Oral Roberts University but was selected by the White Sox in the Rule 5 draft, purchased by the Rangers and eventually returned to the Blue Jays, where he became a two-time All-Star.