Phillies Talk Podcast

Phillies Talk podcast: Bryce Harper's return on the horizon 

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Sports Philadephia

The Phillies are in Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays and Bryce Harper's return from a right elbow injury is on the horizon.

Corey Seidman and Spencer McKercher discuss Harper's imminent return, the Phils' rotation shakeup and more on the Phillies Talk podcast.

0:00 - Bryce Harper's return imminent after Phillies swept by Brewers
6:12 - Rotation gets shaken up, Mick Abel slated to make his second career start on Wednesday
13:17 - Phillies and fans hoping Jesús Luzardo's start vs. Brewers was just one bad start.
18:50 - Andrew Painter's role once he makes big league debut
23:30 - Phillies fans clamoring for Justin Crawford to be called up
28:41 - Happy Junebarian! Kyle Schwarber looking to stay hot at the plate
32:39 - Is Zack Wheeler a Hall of Famer?

Phillies Talk PodcastPhiladelphia Phillies
