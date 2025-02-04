Most of the cast returns as Phillies try to walk roster tightrope in '25

The 2025 season for the Phillies is somewhat of a bridge year — they are still contenders with one of the best rosters in baseball, but it was a mostly quiet offseason because of their financial situation and the players they hope to incorporate in the near future.

The Phils had next to no money come off the books when the 2024 season ended. Jeff Hoffman, Carlos Estevez and Austin Hays became free agents but that was essentially it. And it was outweighed by the raises due to Zack Wheeler and Cristopher Sanchez through their extensions, which both begin this season, and the Phillies' many arbitration-eligible players. Wheeler will earn $19 million more in 2025 than he did in 2024. Sanchez' luxury tax figure rose from just over $750,000 to $5.625M.

Alec Bohm, Ranger Suarez, Bryson Stott, Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa will earn nearly $13.5 million more in 2025 than they combined for in 2024.

Put it all together and it was like the Phillies spent $38 million before their offseason even began. In fact, they as of now have the highest increase in payroll from 2024 to 2025 of any team in the majors.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

It's why there was no push for Juan Soto, no trade for Kyle Tucker, no addition of an outfielder in the Teoscar Hernandez tier. And it's also why players like Andrew Painter, Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford and the starting pitching prospects the Phillies added to their 40-man roster in November are so crucial to extending the window.

"We have a lot of players mentioned quite regularly (by other teams in trade talks)," Dave Dombrowski said in December. "I'm sort of anxious to get those guys in here.

"Andrew Painter's pretty good. We could get a lot of players for Andrew Painter, but I think I'll wait it out the next few months to get him with us.

The Phillies didn't lose their ability to spend, they just had to walk a tightrope this offseason before approximately $125 million comes off their books after 2025. The notable players set for free agency after this season are J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, Suarez, Max Kepler and Jordan Romano. You'd figure an effort will be made to re-sign one or both of them, depending obviously on the asking price. Schwarber turns 32 in March; Realmuto turns 34 two weeks later. Schwarber's offensive impact and leadership the last three seasons have been undeniable, while Realmuto has been one of the foundational pieces of this core because of his all-around ability and tone-setting work ethic. Suarez is a beloved Phillie for his clutch production and nonchalant demeanor.

There's no guarantee they all come back, though, and the acquisition of Jesus Luzardo before Christmas served as protection against Suarez walking in free agency. Those are all semi-distant thoughts compared to the immediacy of spring training and the regular season but serve as a reminder that this could be the last dance for this particular Phillies team. If they want to experience the ultimate celebration together, it probably has to be this year — and the Dodgers won't make it easy.

Early in the offseason, it looked like the Phillies might make some big changes. Hoffman was a free agent. Bohm's name kept appearing in trade rumors, many of which lacked substance. There was the idea the Phillies could shop Suarez because of looming raises. The offense stagnated late in the season into the playoffs, inviting questions at multiple everyday spots including center field and left field.

They chose to mostly run it back for 2025, relying on the same core with hopes that a few tweaks, internal improvement and better-timed hot streaks will propel them forward.

"I don't feel like our window is closing," Dombrowski said two months ago. "I keep hearing that. But what I think happens is that sometimes it closes with the current players that you have, but it doesn't mean that it closes overall. We have young players coming that we really like."

If all goes well with Painter's throwing program the first half of the season, one of those young players could make an impact as soon as this summer.