Which Phillies should we expect in Saturday's Grapefruit League opener?

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The final morning of the first portion of camp was a chilly one, with Phillies players donning long sleeves and hoodies as they went through defensive drills on the eve of their Grapefruit League opener.

The Phils' first spring training game is Saturday at 1:05 p.m. in Lakeland against the Detroit Tigers. Three Phillies regulars — Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott and Max Kepler — are expected to take the approximately 70-minute bus ride from BayCare Ballpark to Joker Marchant Stadium. So will catcher Rafael Marchan, infielder Rodolfo Castro and probably infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson.

The Phillies' starting pitcher will be Nabil Crismatt, a 30-year-old right-handed reliever vying with more than a handful of others for their final bullpen spot. Crismatt is expected to pitch two innings and be followed at some point by 27-year-old righty Alan Rangel, a starting pitching depth piece on the Phils' 40-man-roster. More about the Phillies' pitching plans this weekend should be known Friday afternoon.

The Tigers will start crafty veteran right-hander Kenta Maeda so it will be a decent first look for the top of the Phillies' order, which will include Stott, Kepler and Bohm. It's probably redundant to call it a "big year" for any Phillie because it's true for almost every player on the roster, but it's certainly the case for the five biggest names the Phillies are taking to Lakeland.

Stott is looking to bounce back after a down season in which he played through a painful elbow injury for five months.

Kepler is looking to prove his worth to his new team and reestablish free-agent value after signing a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phils.

Bohm's name was in trade rumors all offseason but he's still here and will be a key cog, likely batting third or fourth when the regular season begins.

Marchan is looking to seize the most important opportunity of his career as the major-league backup to J.T. Realmuto.

And Wilson is trying to make an Opening Day roster for the first time in his pro career after carving out a role on the Phillies' bench the last two seasons.

The Phillies' first home spring training game is Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against the Orioles and will be televised on NBC Sports Philadelphia, as will Monday's game against the Pirates.