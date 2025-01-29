Handicapping Phillies camp battles 2 weeks from spring training

Two weeks from today, pitchers and catchers officially report to Phillies spring training in Clearwater, though some players are already in Florida and plenty will arrive prior to the first full-squad workout on Feb. 17.

Just like last year, the vast majority of the 26-man roster is already locked in — barring injury — with few position battles of intrigue.

There are still some competitions to monitor throughout February and March, though, so let’s take a closer look:

Backup catcher

Garrett Stubbs is back on a one-year contract but this could be the year Rafael Marchan beats him out as the backup to J.T. Realmuto.

Marchan is out of options, meaning the Phillies would risk losing him via waivers if they try to send him to the minor leagues once the regular season begins.

Marchan is 26 years old with more upside than Stubbs, who turns 32 in May and can be sent to the minors. Marchan has dealt with a slew of injuries during his minor-league career but has acquitted himself well in the majors when given an opportunity to play. In 121 plate appearances across 2020, 2021 and 2024, Marchan has hit .279/.333/.477 with five doubles, a triple and five home runs. In the small sample, he's shown more power than in the minors.

The Phillies want to reduce Realmuto's workload this season. Injuries limited him to 99 starts in 2024 but the workhorse catcher started 130 games each of the two prior years. Something in the 105-115 range seems realistic for Realmuto in 2025. This will increase the importance of the backup catcher and specifically offense from that position.

Stubbs is well-liked within the organization for his defense, game-planning and game-calling, but he's hit just .206 the last two seasons with a .285 on-base percentage. More will be required in 2025.

The Phillies will have four catchers in camp as non-roster invitees — Caleb Ricketts, Paul McIntosh, Josh Breaux and Payton Henry — but the in-game focus at the position in Florida will be on Stubbs and Marchan.

Don't rule out Marchan as a spring training trade candidate, either, if another team becomes so enamored that it offers something enticing. Injuries throughout the league in March can change a lot of plans.

Eighth reliever

The Phillies’ five starting pitchers will be Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo and Ranger Suarez. The next man up in case of injury would be veteran right-hander Joe Ross, signed to a one-year, $4 million contract in December.

If the starting five is healthy to open the season, Ross would be in the bullpen playing the Spencer Turnbull role.

Seven of eight bullpen jobs are already claimed by Matt Strahm, Jordan Romano, Orion Kerkering, Jose Alvarado, Tanner Banks, Jose Ruiz and Ross.

If they all make it to March 27 intact, only one spot would be left for a group of 11 pitchers currently on the 40-man roster and another 12 who will be in spring training as non-roster invitees.

Of course, not all 23 will be under real consideration. Andrew Painter, for example, won’t pitch at all in Grapefruit League games and will be eased into the season slowly. He’s not competing for a spot. Mick Abel needs more time in the minor leagues. He, Moises Chance and Jean Cabrera will continue to start on the farm.

The other pitchers on the 40 are starters Taijuan Walker, Tyler Phillips, Seth Johnson, Alan Rangel and Kyle Tyler, recent acquisition Devin Sweet, and Max Lazar and Michael Mercado, who spent time on the 2024 big-league pitching staff.

Seven of the Phillies’ non-roster invitees are pitchers who have previously appeared in the majors: Nabil Crismatt, Jose Cuas, John McMillon, Nick Vespi, Joel Kuhnel, Nicholas Padilla and Guillo Zuñiga. All of them except Vespi are right-handers.

Crismatt had a couple of good years with the Padres in 2021 and ‘22, posting a 3.39 ERA in 95 appearances. He relies primarily on his changeup. He appeared in five games with the Dodgers last season.

Cuas, a sinker-slider guy, has made 132 appearances for the Blue Jays, Cubs and Royals the last three years.

Vespi made the Orioles’ opening day roster last season and had decent results from 2022-24 with a sub-4.00 ERA.

The Phillies are also bringing a veteran right-handed sidearmer from Japan, 31-year-old Koyo Aoyagi. A couple of down years in NPB, where he had a 3.08 career ERA, forced him to accept a non-roster invite rather than sign a guaranteed deal in international free agency. If he pitches well in camp, he could potentially offer the Phillies’ bullpen a look it doesn’t have.

Final bench spot

The Phillies' infield is set with Realmuto, Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm. The outfield is set with Nick Castellanos, Max Kepler and probably a platoon of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas in center.

The Phillies will attempt to play the lefty-hitting Kepler every day, but if he doesn’t hold his weight against southpaws they’ll be forced to platoon in left field as well.

This is why Weston Wilson probably has the inside track to the final spot on the bench over Kody Clemens, Buddy Kennedy and Cal Stevenson. Clemens and Stevenson are left-handed hitters so they would be more redundant alongside Kepler, and Kennedy isn’t an outfielder.

The Phillies signed Josh Harrison in 2023 and Whit Merrifield in 2024 to be super-subs capable of platooning. Neither move worked. This time they’ll try to fill the role with someone already in the organization. And Wilson has had plenty of moments the last two seasons, showing off a skill set that includes power, speed and defensive versatility.

There's also the possibility of a late-spring addition if an interesting outfielder is let go by another team in camp. Every year, there are clubs who face roster crunches and need to trade or release a player who isn't in their plans for the sake of flexibility. Two years ago, for example, the Phillies acquired Cristian Pache the day before the regular season began and activated him two days later for Dalton Guthrie, whose spot on the Opening Day roster lasted less than 48 hours.