What to Know The Phillies put single-game tickets for 2025 games at Citizens Bank Park on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 24.

Big series include matchups with the rival Atlanta Braves, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox.

Promos this season include Kyle Schwarber and Zack Wheeler bobbleheads, fireworks nights and some postgame concerts featuring Nelly and Nate Smith.

Got a certain Phillies game already marked on your 2025 calendar, but don't have the tickets yet?

Or, just hoping to catch Bryce Harper's next big hit, Kyle Schwarber's latest "Schwarbomb" or the Phillie Phanatic's latest antics?

When do 2025 Phillies single-game tickets go on sale?

Your chance came on Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. ET as single-game tickets for games at Citizens Bank Park from March to September went on sale.

What games can you buy a ticket for?

The Phillies have a full list of the games up for sale on their website. Here are some of the highlights:

Monday, March 31, home opener against Colorado Rockies as 2024 NL East Champions Pennants are handed out.

Wednesday, April 2, opening night T-shirt giveaway against the Rockies.

The world champion Los Angeles Dodgers with MVP Shohei Ohtani come into town Friday April 4 to Sunday, April 6. Kids can get a knit hat on the Saturday, April 5, 2025 game.

The Phillies will look for playoff revenge against the New York Mets for two series (June 20 to 22 and Sept 8 to 11)

Hatfield Phillies Franks BOGO Nights will be held on April 14 (vs. San Francisco Giants), April 29 (vs. Washington Nationals) and May 12 (vs. St. Louis Cardinals).

A three-game set from Monday, July 21, to Wednesday, July 23, against the Boston Red Sox.

A late-season three-game set with the Minnesota Twins from Friday, Sept. 26 to Sunday, Sept. 28.

“With our season a little over two months away, we’re getting ready to celebrate the return of the 2024 NL East Division champs,” Phillies Senior Vice President of Ticket Operations John Weber said. “Starting on March 31, Citizens Bank Park will once again be the place to be, and we look forward to welcoming our fans back to the ballpark with exciting matchups and a terrific lineup of promotions, giveaways and special events.”

Tickets for games during series against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals and interleague games against the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays also on sale.

Looking for something more than just baseball with your ticket purchase?

There are also theme nights and giveaways throughout the season. Some highlights include the Phillie Phanatic's birthday featuring a widget hat giveaway when the Phils play the Marlins on Sunday, April 20; Xfinity Fireworks Shows after games against the San Diego Padres on Monday, June 30, and Tuesday July 1; and Zack Wheeler (May 16 against Pittsburgh Pirates) and Kyle Schwarber (June 14 vs. Blue Jays) bobblehead giveaways.

This author's personal-favorite giveaway is the Bryce Harper Funko Pop! Collectible for kids attending the Saturday, Aug. 30 day game against the Braves.

Music fans can also catch a game and a concert with postgame shows from hip-hop legend Nelly after the Red Sox game on June 23, 2025, and country musician Nate Smith after the Chicago Cubs game on June 10.

Click here for a printable version of the promo calendar.

How much do tickets cost?

Prices can vary drastically from game-to-game and depending on where you want to sit and availability.

Want to make sure you get seats for several games?

Fans can grab three-game packs and season ticket plans -- starting at 14 games -- are also still on sale.

