Phillies notes: Austin Hays reinstated from IL, Ranger Suarez set to return Saturday

KANSAS CITY — The energy was bleak in the clubhouse Thursday after the Phillies dropped two-of-three against the Braves. The clubs have faced each other three times through this point of the season (with a huge four-game series next week) and the result has been the same for the Phillies. Win one game, lose the other two.

While it’s starting to sound redundant, the Phillies have another opportunity to right the ship with a three-game series against the surging Royals, who have won eight of their last 10 games.

And luckily for the Phillies, they had some good news Friday afternoon.

The club returned outfielder Austin Hays from his rehab assignment with triple-A Lehigh Valley and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. Hays had been on the IL since August 9 with a left hamstring strain.

As the health of players always remains a top priority for manager Rob Thomson and his staff, the club will proceed with caution.

"We gotta be careful with how much we use him," Thomson said." Just to build him back up as best we can so we don't put him in harm's way.

"Having that other bat in the lineup is big."

In his 10 games with the Phillies, Hays has slashed .263/.282/.395 with two doubles, one home run and four RBI.

Thomson plans to check in with the outfielder following Friday's game to see where he's at.

"He feels like he can go two in a row and then have a day off, then go three in a row and then have a day off," he said. "I think in my mind that's kind of how it's going to go."

To make room for Hays on the 26-man roster, Cal Stevenson was optioned to Lehigh Valley.

"He was great, he's a pro," Thomson said of Stevenson, who had limited playing time in his stint with the Phillies. "He's actually on his way back (to Lehigh Valley) because he wanted to get back playing tomorrow."

Additionally, Thomson confirmed Ranger Suarez will be activated prior to Saturday's start and make his first appearance since July 22. It will be just over four weeks since he last took the mound for the Phillies.

Suarez, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career, did not travel to Texas for the festivities due to back spasms. After making the single start post All-Star break, he found himself on the 15-day injured list for lower back soreness.

Suarez will have a pitch limit, though Thomson has not alluded to what that will be.

The left-handed pitcher will be a huge boost for the club to round out their starting rotation, who has recently settled into a groove after struggling throughout July.

Sunday's starting pitcher will be named following Friday's game.

