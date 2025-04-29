Thomson gives updates on Sanchez, Suarez as Phils consider 6-man rotation 

With his ball club back home, Phillies manager Rob Thomson fielded plenty of pitching questions late Tuesday afternoon.

Thomson said Cristopher Sanchez is set to start Wednesday vs. the Nationals. Taijuan Walker will take the ball for Thursday's series finale and the Phillies have yet to make rotation decisions beyond that.

Sanchez exited after two innings against the Mets last time out because of left forearm tightness. He’ll ultimately be bumped back just one day from his usual rotation spot.

“He’s been fine,” Thomson said. “The next day he came in and said he felt fine. He wanted to play catch. We shut that down, but it was just a precaution.”

The Phillies are in the process of determining when Ranger Suarez will join the rotation mix.

Suarez, who missed the start of this season with lower back stiffness, has made four rehab starts. He pitched 4 2/3 innings Sunday for Triple-A Lehigh Valley and threw 78 pitches, allowing one run and striking out eight. Between Single-A Clearwater and Lehigh, Suarez has logged 16 2/3 rehab innings and conceded two runs (1.08 ERA).

Does he need one more rehab start?

“Don’t know yet,” Thomson said. “He’s going to throw another bullpen here tomorrow and then we’ll make a decision.”

As for the notion of a six-man rotation once Suarez returns, Thomson indicated discussions are ongoing.

“Possibly,” he said. “We’re kind of walking through that a little bit right now.”

Thomson named the impact on the Phillies’ bullpen as an important factor to consider. Entering Tuesday, the Phillies ranked 29th in MLB with a 5.28 bullpen ERA. Their seven blown saves were tied for the most in the league.

“It takes one of your guys out of the bullpen,” Thomson said, “and you have to have some flexibility with your bullpen arms. … Those are things that we’re always talking about — all the things that can influence the decision on whether to go to a six-man rotation.”

Thomson said he was “pretty sure” Andrew Painter would step up to Lehigh Valley for his next rehab appearance. However, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Painter will remain with Clearwater for the time being and the Phillies “could move him north in May to a higher-level affiliate.” He’s slated to throw approximately four innings and 60 pitches on Thursday.

Thomson has said he anticipates Painter totaling around 120-130 innings this season and rising to the big club in midsummer at the earliest.

The 22-year-old prospect tossed three scoreless innings in his last start. Overall, Painter has pitched 7 1/3 innings for Clearwater and allowed two runs (2.45 ERA). He’s struck out 10 and walked one.