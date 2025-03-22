Both of Phillies' spring roster battles are down to 1-on-1

The Phillies on Saturday morning cut their spring training roster down to 29 players, leaving two men in competition for both the final bench role and spot on the pitching staff.

Kody Clemens and Buddy Kennedy are the last reserves left after Cal Stevenson was optioned to Triple A and non-roster invitees Christian Arroyo and Oscar Mercado were reassigned to minor-league camp.

Tyler Phillips and Michael Mercado are the last two pitching staff hopefuls remaining after Kyle Tyler was optioned to Triple A and Nabil Crismatt was reassigned to minor-league camp.

One of Clemens or Kennedy will make the Opening Day roster unless the Phillies trade for or sign someone who doesn't have a role on another team and fits their bench better. Ideally, this bench bat would hit right-handed because the Phillies never pinch-hit a lefty for Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos or J.T. Realmuto. They do pinch-hit for Johan Rojas, who will make the team as the fourth outfielder, but when Rojas starts it means Marsh is on the bench to fill that role.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Clemens, who hits left-handed and is out of minor-league options, continues to make it a difficult call, though. He would obviously be claimed by another team if the Phillies don't carry him on their Opening Day roster and try to pass him through waivers. Preserving depth is important, and we'll know in a few days whether the Phillies deem it more important to keep Clemens in the organization or opt for the right-handed bat. If they do go with Clemens, then Edmundo Sosa would be their only viable right-handed pinch-hitting choice.

Kennedy, too, is out of options. The Phillies have gotten him 21 innings in left field this spring because they want their final bench player to be able to help out in the corner outfield if needed. Kennedy is just 6-for-35 (.171) but has three homers, a double and 10 walks.

Clemens is 14-for-46 (.304) this spring with two homers, a triple, two doubles and seven RBI. The Phillies know as well as any team that he's a solid extra man because he's delivered more than a few clutch hits in his two seasons in the organization. He was the distant second piece in their January 2023 trade with Detroit for reliever Gregory Soto but has turned out to be the longer-lasting acquisition.

The pitching staff decisions will depend on the readiness of Ranger Suarez (back stiffness) and Matt Strahm (left shoulder impingement).

Suarez seems like a longshot for the Opening Day roster given the month he missed last summer with back issues and the fact that his first regular-season start would be in just 12 days.

Strahm was scheduled to throw at the Phillies' spring training complex on Saturday. How his arm responds to that session will determine the team's path with him. Strahm is such an important member of the Phillies' bullpen that it doesn't make much sense to rush things unless he's feeling 100 percent. You can get through the first two series against the Nationals and Rockies without one of your key bullpen pieces. You're not getting through October without him, though.

Phillips has not pitched well in Grapefruit League play with an 8.38 ERA in six appearances, but he too is out of minor-league options and could serve temporarily as the bullpen's long man if Suarez begins the season on the IL and Taijuan Walker assumes his spot in the rotation. Michael Mercado does have option years remaining.

If both Suarez and Strahm start the season on the injured list, Phillips and Mercado could both make the team. Or the Phillies could option Mercado and sign a pitcher let go by another team.

Just two more games to go in Clearwater before the 2025 Phillies finally head north.