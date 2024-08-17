Phillies notes: Suarez, Hays trending toward return; Phillips optioned to triple-A

Crowd noise and music were being pumped into the quiet Citizens Bank Park early Saturday afternoon — and for good reason.

Ranger Suarez pitched in a simulated game, and as of right now, all signs continue to point to the lefty being activated by the end of the upcoming road trip.

As the Phillies are finding their groove once again, winning their last three games and improving to 22 games over .500, a healthy Suarez would be another boost for the club.

Suarez has been on the injured list for lower back soreness since July 27. Prior to the stint, he was also dealing with back spasms in a different location.

Manager Rob Thomson believes that the break will be good for Suarez coming down the stretch, due to where his innings are currently at.

As for his performance in the simulated game?

"It was great," Thomson said. "57 pitches out here and then another 20 in the pen. So we got his pitch count up. 91 was the velocity which is good for a sim game.

"The stuff was really good and it got better as the game went on. He got four ups, so we'll see in the next day or two how he comes out of it.

"If he's good, there's a good shot that we get him back in Kansas City."

Austin Hays, who was placed on the 10-day injured list August 8 for a left hamstring strain, took live at bats during the simulated game.

In the first inning, before Suarez found his command, Hays hit a home run off the lefty.

"He ran out of the box, ran well," Thomson said. "Did some first to thirds. He's going to do (full game activity) and then we'll see where we're at.

"There's a chance he does a rehab assignment for a couple days."

If all goes well in the coming day, Hays could also be reactivated and join the club in Kanas City.

Roster moves

Prior to the start of Saturday's game, the Phillies optioned Tyler Phillips to triple-A Lehigh Valley and selected the contract of lefthanded pitcher Tyler Gilbert.

Gilbert was acquired by the Phillies on May 7 from triple-A Louisville in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Since, he's made 27 relief appearances in Lehigh Valley and gone 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA. In that time, he allowed eight earned runs in 35 innings, collected 48 strikeouts and converted all seven of his save opportunities.

There is hope that Gilbert could be used in a stretch situation in the bullpen.

"He's been stretched out to three innings," said Thomson. "The strikeout to walk ratio is really good. He'll top out at 94, he's usually 91/92 guy with command. And they've improved his slider."

Thomson noted that fatigue had affected Phillips in his last few starts, which played into the decision of sending him down.

"I think his stuff was just kind of trending down a little bit. I think it's due to fatigue. It's nothing that he's done wrong. I think that complete game and pitching on regular rest, which he's not used to, and his innings are going up. I think it'll just give him a little bit of a reset here."

Spencer Turnbull, who has placed on the 15-day injured list June 27 for a right lat strain, was transferred to the 60-day.

"He's chewed up (most of his time on the injured list)," Thomson added. "He will continue his throwing program at some point this week coming up, he's feeling a lot better."

